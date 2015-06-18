As authorities conducted a manhunt for a white gunman accused of killing nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. presidential candidates used social media to express condolences.

Here are comments from some of the candidates:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by the tragic events in Charleston."

- Republican Jeb Bush, who cancelled an appearance scheduled for Thursday morning in Charleston, on Twitter

"Heartbreaking news from Charleston - my thoughts and prayers are with you all. -H"

- Democrat Hillary Clinton on Twitter

"The Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, became a scene of unspeakable carnage because an evil person violated the sanctuary where earth and heaven meet and turned it into a place where earth and hell meet. No civilized person can react except with revulsion at such a senseless, cowardly, and despicable act ... The prayers that were interrupted by a mass murderer will be continued by a grieving nation."

- Republican Mike Huckabee on Facebook

"Kelley and I are praying for everyone affected by this senseless tragedy in Charleston."

- Republican Rand Paul and wife

"Last night, evil walked the streets of Charleston. My heart aches for the families of the victims. I pray for the families left behind. I pray for the community scared and hurting. I also pray you and I can conquer hatred."

- Republican Ben Carson on Facebook

(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)