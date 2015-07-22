U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington about the shootings at a Charleston, South Carolina church, in this June 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

Alleged Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof faces federal hate crimes and firearms charges that could lead to the death penalty or life in prison, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Wednesday.

A federal grand jury in South Carolina returned a 33-count indictment against Roof, accused of killing nine people attending Bible study at a historically black church last month, Lynch said.

The federal government has not decided if it will seek the death penalty if Roof is convicted, according to Lynch.

South Carolina does not have a hate crimes statute, and so the hate crime charges that Roof targeted the victims "because of their race and in order to interfere with their exercise of religion," are part of the federal indictment, Lynch said.

