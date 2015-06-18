A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting of several people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen in stills from CCTV footage on a poster released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Police in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday released images of the white gunman who opened fire inside an African-American church during a prayer service, killing nine people in the attack which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Early on Thursday morning, Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen released photos taken from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church of the suspect, as well as a black sedan he was seen leaving in.

The suspect, who has not been identified, remains on the loose. Mullen told reporters there was "no reason to believe" he was not still in the Charleston area.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dominic Evans)