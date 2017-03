WASHINGTON The FBI has identified the gunman in the deadly shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina, church as 21-year-old Dylann Roof, the Charleston Post and Courier newspaper said on its website.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the suspected shooter's identification. The Post and Courier, citing an FBI spokeswoman, said Roof is from the Columbia, South Carolina, area.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)