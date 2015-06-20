NEW YORK A website has surfaced with a racist manifesto and a series of photographs that appear to show Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's Charleston church massacre, posing with a handgun and standing in front of a Confederate military museum and a plantation house.

Reuters could not immediately confirm who created the website or the authenticity of the photographs posted on it.

"We are told to accept what is happening to us because of ancestors wrong doing, but it is all based on historical lies, exaggerations and myths," the author writes in the text of the site.

At the conclusion, the author provides a cryptic "explanation," for action, saying "I have no choice... I chose Charleston because it is most historic city in my state, and at one time had the highest ratio of blacks to Whites in the country. ... Someone has to have the bravery to take it to the real world, and I guess that has to be me."

(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Frances Kerry)