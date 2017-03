ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama believes the Confederate flag belongs in a museum, the White House reiterated on Friday in the wake of a deadly shooting of nine black South Carolinians.

A Confederate flag, symbolizing southern states' secession from the United States over slavery during the Civil War, is currently flown on the grounds of the South Carolina state Capitol.

