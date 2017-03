WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter called the killing on Thursday of four Marines at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a "senseless act of violence" and a "heinous crime."

"My thoughts and prayers - along with those of the men and women of the Department of Defense - are with the families of those killed in this senseless act of violence," Carter said in a statement. "The department will continue to work with local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous crime."

