Federal officials are investigating a months-long trip to Jordan that the Chattanooga shooting suspect took in 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, identified as the shooter by the FBI, was shot to death in the rampage that killed four Marines. Officials said the attack, which also injured three people, could be an act of domestic terrorism.

