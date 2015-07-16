WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday she directed the FBI to lead the national security investigation of the Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooting attack in which four Marines were killed.

"The U.S. Attorney’s office and department prosecutors are also actively involved," Lynch said in a statement. "In the days ahead, we intend to work with our partners in law enforcement and the intelligence community to ensure that the American people are protected and that justice is served.”

The suspected shooter was fatally shot in the incident.

