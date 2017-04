WASHINGTON The Chattanooga gunman is believed to have visited the Middle East between April and November 2014, a U.S. government source said on Friday.

Investigators strongly believe Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, visited Jordan and other countries in the region, where he may have family, the source said.

