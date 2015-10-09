HOUSTON One person was fatally shot on Friday and another person was wounded in a shooting an apartment complex adjacent to the campus of Texas Southern University in Houston, and two suspects have been taken into custody, the school said.

The school, with about 9,700 students, was placed on lockdown for several hours after the shooting and all classes were cancel on Friday. Police said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victims but local media said the person killed was a student at the university.

The school lifted the lockdown on Friday afternoon and said the shooting suspect remains at large and that police have taken two people of interest into custody.

It said the surviving victim was in serious condition at an area hospital.

The incident came several hours after an 18-year-old student opened fire with a handgun on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff early on Friday, killing one person and wounding three, in the latest in a series of U.S. school shootings.

Texas Southern said there was a separate shooting incident at an apartment complex near campus on Thursday night.

