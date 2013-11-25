Four people were killed and one person was wounded in a shooting at a reputed drug house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where methamphetamine has been dealt and used, police said on Sunday.

Police responded at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday to a call reporting a multiple shooting at a house in the city's north side where they found two people shot to death and three wounded, said Tulsa Police Department captain Dave Roberts in a video posted on the Tulsaworld.com website.

Tulsa Police sergeant Dave Walker indicated in a statement on Sunday that two of the wounded had died. He said those killed were three women, 35, 46 and 54 years old and a 34-year-old man.

Walker did not release the wounded person's gender, age or condition.

Investigators believe methamphetamine was recently used and sold at the house, he said.

"We do not believe that this murder was a random act," Walker said in the statement, adding that robbery was not the motive.

A single shooter was responsible for the shootings that happened in a single room of the house, Roberts said in the video.

Police said on Sunday they had not identified any suspects.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)