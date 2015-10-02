Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
RICHMOND, Va. A possible armed person is on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in Richmond, the school said on Friday in an alert message on its website.
People were advised to avoid the area and police were on the scene, the alert message said. The alert comes a day after a gunman shot and killed nine people at an Oregon community college.
(Reporting by Gary Robertson; Writing by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.