WASHINGTON A gunman shot and wounded a guard on Wednesday at the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian lobbying group, and he was taken into FBI custody, authorities said.

The security guard was shot in the arm after confronting the gunman at about 10:45 a.m. in the lobby of the group's headquarters in downtown Washington, a police spokesman said.

Guards wrestled the gunman to the ground and he was taken into Federal Bureau of Investigation custody. The wounded guard was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

The FBI identified the suspect as Floyd Lee Corkins II, 28, of Herndon, Virginia and said he was being held on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

David Mariner, executive director of a Washington community centre for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgendered people, told local media Corkins had been a volunteer at the centre. The FBI interviewed Mariner about Corkins after the shooting.

"I was shocked to hear that someone who has volunteered with the DC Center could be the cause of such a tragic act of violence," Mariner said in a statement. "No matter the circumstances, we condemn such violence in the strongest terms possible."

The Family Research Council strongly opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, and police thought the shooting might be considered a hate crime, the FBI said.

"That's why they called us in," FBI spokeswoman Rebecca Callahan said. She said FBI agents may have found the suspect's car and were seeking a search warrant.

The weapon was recovered, and the motive for the attack is unknown, the police spokesman said.

Television station NBC4 reported that the suspect was armed with a 9mm handgun. Authorities found two loaded magazines with 15 rounds each in the suspect's backpack, as well as promotional materials for Chick-fil-A, a fast food chain.

Chick-fil-A has been at the center of a controversy over gay marriage since company President Dan Cathy took a public stand against same-sex marriage.

In a statement, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said: "Our first concern is with our colleague who was shot today. Our concern is for him and his family."

Founded in 1983, the Family Research Council opposes same-sex marriage, abortion and embryonic stem-cell research and disputes that global warming is the result of human activity.

Twenty-six gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender organizations condemned the shooting in a joint statement carried on the website of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

(Additinal reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Vicki Allen, Cynthia Osterman and Cynthia Johnston)