MILWAUKEE A suburban Milwaukee mall was on lockdown on Sunday after a shooting in which at least seven people were wounded, police and local authorities said.

The shooting near the Brookfield Square mall occurred at a business identified as a spa. Local media reports said the shooter, possibly dressed in military fatigues, apparently fled the scene in a black Mazda.

There were no immediate reports of any fatalities, but a spokesperson for Milwaukee's Froedtert Hospital, not far from the scene of the shooting, said four of the wounded had been rushed there by ambulance.

At least three other people were wounded in the shooting and were thought to be on the way to the hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Police declined immediate comment on the shooting. Hours after it occurred, heavily armed Swat teams and tactical units combed the area and the mall remained cordoned off.

