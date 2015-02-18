Toby Keith waves after performing 'Shut Up and Hold On' at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in this file photo taken April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES Grateful Dead songwriting duo Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, country music star Toby Keith and "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year, the organisation said on Wednesday.

They will be joined by "Hoochie Coochie Man" blues songwriter Willie Dixon and Bobby Braddock, a co-writer of George Jones' country classic "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

Linda Perry, who transitioned from off-beat rock ’n’ roll singer with early 1990s band 4 Non Blondes to penning pop hits for Christina Aguilera and Pink, will also be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a June 18 ceremony in New York.

Dixon and Garcia will be inducted posthumously and both are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as is Hunter.

Last year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees included Scottish 1960s singer and guitarist Donovan and The Kinks' Ray Davies.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969. It has an online museum and a physical space at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown)