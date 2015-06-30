Participants in the ''Ride for Pride'' event stand on the back of their pickup truck as they speak to an assembled crowd during the impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Ku Klux Klan plans to hold a pro-Confederate flag rally at the South Carolina capitol, where a man was arrested on Monday night in a confrontation with anti-flag protestors over a symbol associated with slavery.

The Civil War-era flag has emerged as a flashpoint after a shooting that killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, during a Bible study session.

The suspected shooter, Dylann Roof, 21, who is white, had posed with a Confederate flag in photos posted on a website that also displayed a racist manifesto attributed to him.

The June 17 shootings, in which all nine victims were black, triggered calls for South Carolina to stop displaying the Confederate flag on the statehouse grounds. The massacre follows a year of intense debate over U.S. race relations spurred by the killings of unarmed black men by police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, New York City and Baltimore.

The "Loyal White Knights" chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, based in North Carolina, says it has gained approval to rally at the statehouse on July 18.

"We’re standing up for the Confederacy," James Spears, who told the title 'great titan' for the group, said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He said speakers would address topics including slavery. After the rally, the Klan plans to hold a ceremonial cross lighting ceremony on private property.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who has called for the flag's removal, does not endorse the visit.

The Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist group, is known for its history of violence and intimidation against African-Americans.

"This is our state, and they are not welcome," she said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Budget and Control Board confirmed the Klan has reserved the statehouse grounds for the event.

The state capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, is about 115 miles (185 km) northwest of Charleston, home to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where the shootings occurred.

During an altercation at the statehouse on Monday night, 25-year-old Nicholas Thompson of South Carolina was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after confronting anti-Confederate flag protestors, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

About 30 people were protesting the flag when 15 vehicles with pro-flag supporters stopped in the street, authorities said.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla. and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Doina Chiacu)