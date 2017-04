U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) sit during a Combined Forces Command Briefing at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will discuss the threat posed by North Korea during Park's visit to Washington on Friday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday told reporters that Obama and Park will also discuss the economic cooperation between their two countries and climate change.

