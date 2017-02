Jerry Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers professional basketball team, attends a party honoring Canadian Jayde Nicole, the 2008 Playboy Playmate of the Year at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles California May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss was being treated for dehydration at a local hospital, a team spokesman said on Tuesday.

"In response to media inquiries and to dispel rumours and inaccurate reports, we'd like to state that Dr. Buss is in a local hospital where he is being treated for dehydration," Lakers spokesman John Black said in a written statement.

Black said Buss, 78, was recovering and expected to be released soon. No further details were released. Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979. The team has won 10 NBA championships since then.

