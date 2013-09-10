A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in this April 16, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N), credit card company Visa Inc. (V.N), and footwear Nike Inc. (NKE.N) will join the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, the index managers said Tuesday, replacing Alcoa Inc. (AA.N), Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) and Hewlett-Packard Co. (HPQ.N).

The changes will be effective with the opening of trading on September 23, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

The index changes were prompted by the low stock price of the three companies slated for removal and the index committee's desire to diversify the sector and industry group representation of the index.

The index includes 30 stocks.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)