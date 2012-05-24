BOSTON A fire that broke out Wednesday evening on a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine docked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine has been extinguished. Seven people were injured but there were no deaths, a Navy spokesman said on Thursday.

Damage from the fire, which began shortly before 6 p.m. EDT on the USS Miami, an attack submarine docked at the Kittery, Maine, shipyard, was limited to the forward compartment spaces, which include crew living and command and control spaces, Rear Admiral Rick Breckenridge said in a statement.

Breckenridge, who is in charge of submarines in the region, said the ship's nuclear reactor has been shut down for more than two months and remained in safe and stable condition throughout the event. There were no weapons on board in the torpedo room, he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, Breckenridge said. A full investigation is taking place.

The fire spread to spaces within the submarine that were difficult to reach, Breckenridge said, making it challenging for fire-fighters to combat to blaze. The fire was brought under control by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Fire Department and Ship's force, along with several area fire departments.

The injured personnel included three Portsmouth Naval Shipyard fire-fighters, two crew members and two civilian fire-fighters providing support. They were either treated on-scene or taken to a local medical facility. All have been released.

The submarine, whose home port is Croton, Connecticut, arrived at the shipyard in March. The submarine typically carries a crew of 13 officers and 120 enlisted personnel.

