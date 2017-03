Rap mogul Suge Knight stands in court during his arraignment on murder charges at the Compton Courthouse in Compton, California February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was returned to the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night, it said, after being hospitalized for medical treatment.

Department spokesman Deputy Kelvin Moody said Knight was returned to custody around 9 p.m. He declined to describe the nature of Knight's treatment.

Knight was taken to hospital on Tuesday shortly after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges over a fatal hit-and-run incident in Compton, California.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; editing by John Stonestreet)