Rap mogul Suge Knight is pictured with attorney David E. Kenner (L) in court during his arraignment on murder charges at the Compton Courthouse in Compton, California February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight will stay in jail for at least five more weeks in a fatal hit-and-run case after a judge agreed to a request by defence lawyers to postpone a bail hearing set for Monday.

Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of influential label Death Row Records, is being held without bail on murder and felony hit-and-run charges in connection with the Jan. 29 incident at Tam's Burgers in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton.

Defence lawyers had sought the hearing to petition Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ricardo Ocampo to set bond for Knight.

But they asked on Monday that it be delayed while they reviewed discovery materials in the high-profile case. Ocampo set the new bail review hearing for March 20.

Ocampo also rejected a request by defence attorney David Kenner to allow Knight's personal physician to visit him in jail, saying the county had plenty of competent doctors to attend to him.

Knight was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition last week immediately after his arraignment on the charges and released two days later.

Outside court on Monday, Kenner said his client had passed out following the hearing and was "having serious breathing issues." Knight was shot and wounded at a Los Angeles nightclub last year.

The attorney said Knight was also suffering from blood clots. Asked how the music producer was feeling, he responded: "In terms of the case, optimistic. In terms of his health, not so much."

Prosecutors say the incident began when Knight and another man began throwing punches at each other through the window of Knight's pickup truck before he put the vehicle in reverse, knocking the man to the ground.

The rap tycoon then pulled forward, running over one man and striking the second before leaving the scene, according to prosecutors.

Knight, who has served time in prison for a parole violation, pleaded not guilty in November to a charge stemming from accusations he stole a camera from a celebrity photographer. He was free on bail in that case at the time of the parking lot altercation.

