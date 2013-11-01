German Greens lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele holds a letter he received from fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, at a news conference in Berlin, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Edward Snowden has told the German government in a letter he believes support from around the world will persuade Washington to stop what he called "harmful behaviour" in trying to prevent him from revealing secret surveillance by the U.S. government.

"Speaking the truth is not a crime," read the letter from the former U.S. spy agency contractor, who has taken refuge in Russia. He gave the letter to German lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele, who presented it to the media in Berlin on Friday.

"I am confident that with the support of the international community, the government of the United States will abandon this harmful behaviour," wrote Snowden in the letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German parliament and federal prosecutors.

