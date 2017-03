WASHINGTON The U.S. administration is in daily contact with the Syrian opposition on how the United States can support its needs, the White House said on Monday.

"We are in regular consultation with Congress on matters related to Syria assistance," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

President Barack Obama believes that "our updated assistance to Syria is essential to helping buttress the opposition," he said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Sandra Maler)