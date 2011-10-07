WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday accused the Syria government of escalating acts of intimidation against prominent opposition leaders, as part of a deadly crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Pro-government gangs recently attacked two opposition activists on the street during daylight hours, stepping up a violent campaign against opposition leaders that has largely taken place outside the public eye, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

"This is a clear escalation of regime tactics," she told reporters at a briefing.

"We've obviously had a number of opposition folks arrested, we've had reports of torture, beatings," Nuland added. "But not on the streets in broad daylight, (which is) clearly designed to intimidate others."

Government forces have killed at least 2,900 people since anti-Assad demonstrations erupted in March.

Nuland pointed to video footage that allegedly shows former lawmaker and opposition leader Ryad Saif being beaten in front of a mosque in a Damascus neighbourhood. The footage was posted on Youtube.com by Syrian activists.

"He was beaten on the street at the hands of folks who appear to be pro-regime thugs," Nuland said.

One video clip pictured a group of men at a distance, some wielding clubs and beating a figure as they moved down a street. A second allegedly showed Saif afterward displaying marks on his back and swollen welts along his left forearm at a hospital.

The State Department has received reports of a similar attack on a second Syrian opposition leader outside Damascus. Nuland could not identify the alleged victim.

She said U.S. officials have no reports the opposition leaders were killed, but rather that they were subjected to "severe beatings and then dragged off by thugs."

Nuland's comments coincided with reports that Syrian forces killed at least eight people when they opened fire on protests after Friday prayers in Damascus and Homs.

More than two-dozen people were wounded in the clash, the latest in almost seven months of demonstrations aimed at wresting political freedom from autocratic rule that has lasted 11 years under Assad and three decades under his father.

The State Department spokeswoman declined to say whether U.S. officials believe public attacks on prominent dissident were the actions of a Syrian government emboldened by the U.N. Security Council's failure to pass a European-drafted resolution urging Syria to halt is crackdown on protesters.

The resolution was vetoed by Russia and China, permanent Security Council members who for months have disagreed with the United States and European council members on how to deal with Syria.

(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Mohammad Zargham)