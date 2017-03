U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday pledged their continued support for the people of Syria, including more humanitarian aid and a push toward a transitional government to help bring peace.

Obama, speaking at a joint news conference, said the United States will continue to work to establish the facts about chemical weapons use in Syria.

Cameron said his nation would double non-lethal support to the Syrian opposition in the coming year.

