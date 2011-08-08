WASHINGTON The United States said on Monday it was "heartened" by Arab condemnation of Syria, calling it a further sign that the international community is repulsed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's actions.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner addressed the issue after Kuwait and Bahrain followed the lead of Saudi Arabia by recalling their ambassadors from Syria, which has pursued a five-month armed campaign to crush protests against 41 years of repressive rule by the Assad family.

On Sunday, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy typically loath to criticise fellow Arab leaders, called for an end to the violence and urged reforms in Syria.

"We are very much encouraged, heartened, by the strong statements that we have seen over the weekend by the Arab League as well as by the Gulf Cooperation Council," Toner told reporters at his daily briefing.

The spokesman said the United States believed that it was "starting to see" international pressure building on Syria, which had previously largely escaped Arab criticism.

"These are further signs that the international community is repulsed by the brutal actions of the Syrian government and is standing with the Syrian people," Toner said, adding that the United States has no plans to withdraw its own ambassador.

Toner said the United States made its case to Arab states to increase pressure on Syria, but he said it was not fair to say that Washington had pushed or persuaded them to do so.

U.S. officials have said the absence of Arab support has been one reason why the West has not pursued military action to stop the violence in Syria, in contrast to the air strikes against Libya aimed at toppling Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Arab steps did not imply a greater chance of Western military action in Syria, which occupies a more strategic position than Libya because it borders Israel, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq.

"I don't in any way want to indicate that we are pursuing a path that we pursued in Libya. We're just not. It's not the same situation," the U.S. official told reporters. "We're continuing to seek to apply pressure where we can."

