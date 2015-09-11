WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that Russia's escalated military involvement in Syria is an indication that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is worried and is turning to Russian advisers for help.

Obama said the United States is going to be engaging Russia, whose military involvement could prevent a political resolution being sought by Washington to end Assad's rule.

The United States will tell Russia that its support of Assad is "doomed to failure," Obama said in a town hall meeting with U.S. military service members to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Beech)