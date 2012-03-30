WASHINGTON The United States on Friday sought to freeze assets of three senior Syrian government officials for helping foster violence against the country's citizens.

The U.S. Treasury Department targeted Defense Minister Dawood Rajiha, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army Munir Adanov and the head of presidential security, Zuhayr Shalish.

The U.S. Treasury ordered that any assets the three have that come within U.S. jurisdiction be frozen. It banned Americans from having any dealings with the Syrian officials.

The action "sends a strong message to the Syrian armed forces and all Syrian officials that the international community is bearing witness to the regime's brutality," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The Syrian regime's continued efforts to put down an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad has imposed a devastating toll on the country, the U.S. Treasury said.

Overseas on Friday, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Saudi Arabia's king to discuss the conflict in Syria. Saudi Arabia has spearheaded Arab efforts to press al-Assad to end his bloody suppression of a year-old uprising and to step aside.

(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrew Hay)