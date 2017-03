BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the government and Chinese companies would not cooperate with U.S. companies involved in selling Taiwan arms.

The Obama administration formally notified Congress on Wednesday of a $1.83 billion (£1.21 billion) arms sale package for self-ruled Taiwan, including two frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment.

