DUBLIN Ireland does not have a deal with Apple Inc or any other company to tax their profits at a special 2 percent rate instead of the normal 12.5 percent, Ireland's European Affairs minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ireland has been defending its corporate tax rate after the U.S. Senate said on Monday that Apple paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and that Dublin had handed the company a favourable rate.

"There is no such deal, there is no deal for any company to pay two percent corporate tax in Ireland - that is erroneous," the minister, Lucinda Creighton, said in a telephone interview.

"It's wrong to say that Ireland has in any way done anything wrong with respect to that company or any other company," she added.

"We have a very clear and transparent corporate tax regime in Ireland: 12.5 percent is our rate whether you're a big Google multinational or a small two-man company - so it's wrong to suggest that we have somehow allowed any company to evade or avoid paying the 12.5 percent corporate tax rate."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)