South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
WASHINGTON Wider U.S. tax collections on Internet sales moved another step closer to reality on Wednesday as legislation in the U.S. Senate cleared another procedural hurdle.
The 75-22 Senate vote cleared the way for consideration of a bill that would empower U.S. states to require out-of-state retailers to collect online sales taxes from customers.
A vote on passage of the measure could come this week.
Supporters include brick-and-mortar retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Best Buy Co Inc, as well as cash-strapped state governments.
Amazon.com Inc, which hopes to simplify its U.S. state retail tax situation, also backs the legislation.
Opponents include many online merchants, including eBay Inc and Overstock.com Inc.
Prospects for passage are murky in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where some Republicans view it as a tax increase.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Sandra Maler and Carol Bishopric)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.