Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores monster $30.5 million opening
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Get Out," a trenchant horror film about race relations, rode critical raves to a smashing box office debut.
LOS ANGELES U.S. television game show host Alex Trebek is recovering from a mild heart attack he suffered on Saturday, but is expected to recover in time to begin filming the next season of "Jeopardy!" in July, his studio said on Sunday.
Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sony Television said in a statement.
"Trebek is in good spirits and is currently under observation and undergoing further testing," the statement said.
"Jeopardy!," a general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July. Trebek was hospitalized for an earlier heart attack in 2007.
(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Get Out," a trenchant horror film about race relations, rode critical raves to a smashing box office debut.
LONDON Thousands of people braved London's winter drizzle on Sunday for a screening of the Oscar-nominated movie that has become a rallying point for opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. "Moonlight" triumphed at the Film Independent Spirit Awards with six wins on Saturday, besting grief drama "Manchester by the Sea" ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.