WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department has designated the Abdallah Azzam Brigades, a group based in Lebanon and the Arabian Peninsula and accused of indiscriminate rocket attacks on Israeli civilians, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, it said on Thursday.

"AAB has repeatedly articulated its intent to carry out attacks against Western interests in the Middle East. In 2010, for instance, the group expressed an interest in kidnapping U.S. and British tourists in the Arabian Peninsula," the department said in a statement.

Thursday's designation prohibits "knowingly providing material support or resources to, or engaging in transactions with, the Abdallah Azzam Brigades, and the freezing of all property and interest in property of the organization that are in the United States," the statement said.

(Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)