France's Fillon to launch fightback against scandal
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon will launch a fightback on Monday against the fake-job scandal that threatens his campaign, a source close to him said.
WASHINGTON U.S. officials said on Tuesday the government slapped sanctions against a key suspect in the 2002 Bali bombing and two other senior members of the southeast Asian terrorist network Jemaah Islamiah.
Umar Patek, who is accused of planning attacks on a nightclub in Bali, will be blacklisted by the United States along with Abdul Rahim Ba'asyir and Muhammad Jibril Abdul Rahman.
The sanctions are designed to cut off the suspects' ability to access the international finance system by prohibiting U.S. transactions with the three men.
They have "demonstrated their commitment to violence," said David Cohen, Treasury Department undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.
Al Qaeda is believed to have supported some of Jemaah Islamiah's (JI) attacks, including the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.
Patek, a bombmaker for JI, was recently extradited from Pakistan to Indonesia and is one of the few Indonesian militants who is expected to explain the connections between Islamist militant groups in Asia.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; editing by Neil Stempleman and Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon will launch a fightback on Monday against the fake-job scandal that threatens his campaign, a source close to him said.
BEIJING China on Monday welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' suggestion that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea, and that major U.S. military action was not being considered to contend with China's assertive behaviour there.
ANKARA Turkey detained 748 Islamic State suspects in weekend operations in 29 provinces, the interior ministry said, in its biggest round-up targeting the jihadist group in Turkey.