Six people were killed in southern Texas on Monday when a stolen police truck pursued by the state highway patrol sped through an intersection and struck multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The pickup truck was stolen from the Alton Police Department, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety released late Monday.

The state agency is investigating the crash, which occurred northwest of Mission, Texas, near the Mexican border. Alton is just north of Mission.

A Texas Highway Patrol sergeant gave chase, the statement said, and when the stolen truck sped through an intersection, it struck at least three vehicles, killing six passengers.

The suspect fled from the truck after the crash but was quickly apprehended, the statement said.

The crash also injured several other motorists, who were transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said. They did not immediately release the names of the suspect, the dead or the injured.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)