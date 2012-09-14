AUSTIN, Texas The University of Texas at Austin allowed students back into the school's buildings on Friday after officials earlier evacuated them due to a bomb threat called in by a man who said he was linked to al Qaeda.

Minutes after the University of Texas ordered an evacuation, North Dakota State University issued its own warning about a bomb threat and told everyone to leave its buildings. North Dakota State was also eventually re-opened after an investigation.

It was unclear whether the threats were linked.

University of Texas President Bill Powers later said the sprawling public university had been searched and he was "extremely confident that the campus is safe."

Still, there were several tense hours at the university, with has about 51,000 students and 24,000 staff and faculty. Officials ordered it cleared after a telephone call from an unidentified man with a Middle Eastern accent who claimed to have placed bombs on campus, spokesman Gary Susswein said.

"He said he was associated with al Qaeda and said the bombs would go off in about 90 minutes," Susswein said. The call came in at 8:35 a.m (2:35 p.m. British time).

An emergency alert posted on the school's website just before 10 a.m. (4:00 p.m. British time) said: "Immediately evacuate ALL buildings and get as far away as possible. More information to come."

That order was later lifted, but classes were cancelled for the day.

North Dakota State University, a public university with about 14,000 students, did not disclose details of the bomb threat it received. It ordered the evacuation at 10:15 a.m. (4:15 p.m. British time) in a posting on its website.

After an investigation, school officials re-opened campus and said classes would resume later Friday.

A third school, Indiana's Valparaiso University, a Lutheran college located an hour east of Chicago, also issued a security warning on Friday.

"An unspecific threat to campus was made through a graffiti message alluding to dangerous and criminal activity alleged to be carried out during the chapel break period on Friday," said a posting on its website. "The broad threat provided no details with respect to location or type."

The university said it had added additional security.

(Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth, Ian Simpson and Mary Slosson; Writing by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech)