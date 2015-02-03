AUSTIN, Texas A 9-year-old Texas boy with a fondness for magic and "The Lord of the Rings" movies has been suspended from school after telling a classmate he would make him disappear, doing a trick he saw in one of the films, the boy's father said on Tuesday.

Jason Steward told west Texas broadcaster KOSA that he got a call from Kermit Elementary School last week saying his son Aiden was suspended because of a movie-inspired magic trick, which was seen as threatening the safety of another child.

Kermit Elementary School Principal Roxanne Greer and Kermit Independent School District Superintendent Bill Boyd did not respond to requests for comment.

Fourth-grader Aiden told the broadcaster: "Because of 'The Lord of the Rings', Bilbo Baggins can make people disappear with his ring. So, I was using my imagination and tried to make the kid disappear. But I never put it around him in any form or any way."

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)