Two people were killed and at least 22 others were injured when gunfire broke out late on Saturday night at what police said was a "massive house party" in the suburbs of Houston, Texas.

More than 100 people were inside the home in Cypress when the shooting started about 11 p.m. on Saturday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement early on Sunday.

A man and a woman were killed. Most of the injured were wounded by bullets, although some injured themselves in a "panicked rush to escape," the statement said. The victims have not been identified.

Police are looking for two suspects, but further details on the cause of the shooting, whether the suspects were guests at the party, and the type of weapon or weapons used were not immediately available.

The injured, including some in critical condition, were taken to five different hospitals in the area, by ambulance and by private vehicle. The police statement described the party guests as "mostly young adults".

