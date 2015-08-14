SAN FRANCISCO A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Stanford University's Graduate School of Business on Friday morning, the San Francisco Bay Area school said.

The threat was reported by the school in an emergency notification at around 11 a.m. (2 p.m. EDT). The message said some 700 faculty and staff members in the Knight Management Center complex were affected and have been dismissed for the day, but classes were not in session at the time.

A spokeswoman for the school declined to provide any additional details on the threat.

The university said police had finished an initial sweep of the complex by early afternoon, but the area would remain closed for the rest of the day so authorities could continue investigating. Several roads in the vicinity were closed, though the rest of the university was unaffected, the school said.

Stanford said the decision to evacuate was made "out of an abundance of caution."

