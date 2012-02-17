WASHINGTON New York Times correspondent Anthony Shadid, who won two Pulitzer Prizes for his coverage of the Iraq war and its aftermath, died while reporting in Syria on Thursday after an apparent asthma attack, the newspaper said. He was 43.

The Times said Shadid had been in Syria for a week, collecting information on the Free Syrian Army and others involved in the resistance to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose government has conducted an 11-month crackdown on opponents of his rule. Syria's government did not know of his assignment inside the country, paper said.

Times photographer Tyler Hicks told the paper that Shadid, who carried asthma medication, started suffering symptoms early on Thursday and later had a fatal attack. Hicks took the body to neighbouring Turkey.

Shadid's coverage of Iraq won him international reporting Pulitzers in 2004 and 2010 while he worked for The Washington Post. The Times said it had nominated him for his coverage of the Arab Spring upheaval in the Middle East last year.

Shadid, Hicks and two other Times journalists were held for more than a week last year by pro-government militia in Libya during the rebellion against longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

He also covered the uprising in Cairo that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. In 2002, while reporting for The Boston Globe, he was shot in the shoulder in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Shadid, an American of Lebanese descent, was fluent in Arabic. He left behind a wife and two children.

(Writing by Peter Cooney; editing by Todd Eastham)