A powerful tornado devastated the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore on Monday, killing 24 people, including nine children, according to the Oklahoma medical examiner's office. At one point, as many as 91 were feared dead, but authorities have since scaled back the official death toll.

Here are the 10 deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history:

1. March 18, 1925 - Missouri/Illinois/Indiana - 695 dead

2. May 6, 1840 - Natchez, Mississippi - 317 dead

3. May 27, 1896 - St. Louis - 255 dead

4. April 5, 1936 - Tupelo, Mississippi - 216 dead

5. April 6, 1936 - Gainesville, Georgia - 203 dead

6. April 9, 1947 - Woodward, Oklahoma - 181 dead

7. May 22, 2011 - Joplin, Missouri - 158 dead**

8. April 24, 1908 - Amite, Louisiana/Purvis, Mississippi - 143 dead

9. June 12, 1899 - New Richmond, Wisconsin - 117 dead

10. June 3, 1953 - Flint, Michigan - 115 dead

** The Jasper County Coroner has recorded the death toll from the Joplin tornado at 161, a figure that is more widely used than the NOAA's total of 158.

NOTE: These figures do not include a series of tornadoes in the south-eastern United States in April 2011 that killed at least 346 people in seven states. However, some of the early events on this list, recorded before the era of comprehensive damage surveys, may have resulted from multiple tornadoes. Death counts for events in the 1800s and early 1900s should be treated as estimates.

SOURCE: Storm Prediction Center of National Weather Service's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "The 25 Deadliest Tornadoes," here

(Compiled by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Christopher Wilson)