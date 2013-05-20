Storm chasers get close to a tornadic thunderstorm, one of several tornadoes that touched down, in South Haven, Kansas, May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Lightning from a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, Kansas strikes at an open field May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A tornadic thunderstorm approaches near South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Residents help repair the roof of their neighbour's house which was damaged by a fallen tree when a tornado swept through Shawnee, in Oklahoma May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

OKLAHOMA CITY The central United States braced for another round of violent weather on Monday after high winds, hail, and tornadoes struck the region over the weekend, killing one man and injuring more than 20 people.

Severe storms were expected to pummel several states, with northwest Arkansas, far southeast Kansas, southern Missouri, most of Oklahoma and northern Texas facing the greatest risk, according to the National Weather Service.

"A very moist atmosphere will become quite unstable again today," the weather service said. "This combined with strong favourable winds aloft will result in a risk of a few strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds in the most intense storms."

Some residents of Oklahoma were still recovering from a strong storm front that hammered the state on Sunday with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile-wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City.

One man died at a mobile home park on the edge of the community of Bethel Acres near Oklahoma City and at least 21 people were injured around the state as storms toppled trees and ripped through rooftops, said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management.

Several hundred homes and buildings were thought to have been damaged or destroyed and approximately 7,000 customers were left without power in Oklahoma, said Cain.

"There is definitely quite a bit of damage," she said.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared 16 counties disaster areas, and she and other local and state officials were touring damaged areas on Monday morning.

'DO NOT WAIT!'

More than two dozen tornadoes were spotted in Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas and Illinois, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and local news reports. Hail stones, some as large as baseballs, were reported from Georgia to Minnesota, NOAA said.

Wind gusts of 72 miles per hour (115 kilometres per hour) were reported near Gardner, Kansas, and 60 mph (96 kph) in Atchison, Kansas. The high winds toppled trees, downing power lines, smashing cars and rooftops in communities around the Midwest.

On Sunday evening, the National Weather Service's storm prediction centre in Norman, Oklahoma, posted a Twitter alert on a tornado about to strike Pink, a town on the edge of Oklahoma City.

"Large tornado west of Pink!" the post read. "Take cover RIGHT NOW in Pink! DO NOT WAIT!"

The storm also prompted an unusually blunt warning from the central region of the National Weather Service, which covers 14 states.

"You could be killed if not underground or in a tornado shelter," it said. "Complete destruction of neighbourhoods, businesses and vehicles will occur. Flying debris will be deadly to people and animals."

Pat Slattery, National Weather Service spokesman for the U.S. Central region, said the advisory was part of a new warning system being tested after a tornado killed 158 people in Joplin, Missouri, in May 2011.

A NOAA assessment of the Joplin storm found that "when people heard the first tornado warning, they did not immediately seek shelter. They looked for a secondary source to confirm the tornado," Slattery said. "That got some people killed."

Slattery said the new advisory was reserved for severe tornadoes with the potential to form into "supercell" storms, which produce powerful winds and flash flooding.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam, Steve Olafson, Jane Sutton, Chris Francescani and Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Xavier Briand)