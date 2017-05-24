May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
WASHINGTON Seven people were charged on Wednesday with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a Houston-based business on behalf of a company in China that makes syntactic foam for military and civilian uses, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Those arrested and charged include four U.S. citizens: Shan Shi, 52, of Houston; Uka Kalu Uche, 35, of Spring, Texas; Samuel Abotar Ogoe, 74, of Missouri City, Texas; and Johnny Wade Randall, 48, of Conroe, Texas.
Also charged were Kui Bo, 40, a Canadian living in Houston, Gang Liu, 31, a Chinese national living in Houston as a permanent resident, and Hui Huang, 32, a Chinese national living in China who works for the Chinese manufacturer allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.