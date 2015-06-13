TOKYO Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari held out hope on Saturday that trade legislation stuck in the U.S. Congress could be revived, allowing for ambitious multilateral trade talks to move forward.

"The fastest schedule for reaching a broad agreement at the ministerial level has become more difficult," Amari told a news conference hours after a key provision failed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We don't need to be too pessimistic. We'll closely watch the efforts in the U.S. Congress."

A bill giving President Barack Obama "fast track" authority to pass trade bills passed in the House on Friday but was tied to a measure to protect U.S. workers hurt by trade deals - which failed by a wide margin. The House is set to vote again on the workers' bill on Tuesday.

Japan says the fast-track Trade Promotion Authority, which lets Congress vote trade pacts up or down but not vote on specific provisions, is vital to the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.

(Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by William Mallard; editing by Robert Birsel)