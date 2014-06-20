WASHINGTON The United States downgraded Thailand, Malaysia and Venezuela on Friday to its list of the world's worst centres of human trafficking, opening up the countries to possible sanctions and dumping them in the same category as North Korea and Syria.

The three countries were all downgraded to the lowest "Tier 3" status in the U.S. State Department's 2014 Trafficking in Persons Report as they did not fully comply with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.

Thailand, one of Washington's oldest Asian treaty allies, expressed disappointment at the U.S. move. Thai officials had repeatedly expressed confidence their country would be upgraded, submitting a 78-page report to the U.S. government in April to make its case.

The downgrades could cause some multinational companies to reconsider investments in industries accused of using trafficked labour such as fisheries, a lucrative business in Thailand, the world’s largest exporter of shrimp.

The countries could also lose U.S. non-humanitarian and non-trade-related aid, and they could face U.S. opposition to help from international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The report said the majority of trafficking victims in Thailand - "tens of thousands ... by conservative estimates" - were migrants from neighbouring countries "forced, coerced, or defrauded into labour or exploited in the sex trade." A significant number were trafficked into the fishing industry, garment production and domestic work.

The State Department cited media reports of “trafficking-related complicity by Thai civilian and navy personnel in crimes involving the exploitation” of Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar by the tens of thousands over the past year.

Those reports included a Reuters story in December that documented a clandestine Thai policy to remove Rohingya from immigration detention centres and deliver them to traffickers and smugglers waiting at sea. Many Rohingya were then ferried back to brutal trafficking camps in Thailand, where some died.

The State Department said that not only had the government "systematically" failed to prosecute trafficking into the fishing industry, but the Thai navy had also filed defamation charges against two journalists who reprinted reports of complicity of civilian and naval personnel in exploitation of Rohingya asylum seekers from Myanmar.

That was a reference to criminal defamation charges filed by Thailand's navy against two journalists at Phuketwan, a small English-language news website based in Phuket, which published selected excerpts from a July Reuters report.

The Reuters report, based on interviews with people smugglers and more than two dozen survivors of boat voyages, revealed how some Thai naval security forces worked systematically with smugglers to profit from the surge in Rohingya fleeing Myanmar to escape religious persecution.

The Thai navy has also filed a criminal complaint against two Reuters journalists, alleging violations of the Computer Crimes Act. Reuters has not been charged and stands by its reporting, a Reuters spokesman said.

“We have seen interlocutors who we think are actually trying hard, but of course that gets dragged down by the widespread official complicity,” U.S. Ambassador at-Large Luis CdeBaca of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons told Reuters.

“It’s kind of like an anchor that is holding the folks who seem to be wanting to make a difference back.”

"IMPUNITY"

Thailand, Malaysia and Venezuela promote themselves as modern, fast-developing countries, but Tier 3 ranking puts them among the world’s most lawless, oppressive and dysfunctional.

A third of Tier 3 countries, among them Mauritania and Yemen, also appear on the United Nations list of least-developed nations. Some Tier 3 countries (Syria, Central African Republic) are at war; others (Zimbabwe, North Korea) are dictatorships.

"We are obviously disappointed and respectfully disagree with the State Department's decision," Thailand's ambassador to the United States, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, said in a statement.

The U.S. report "did not recognise our vigorous, government-wide efforts" against trafficking, he added.

He said that in 2013, 225 trafficking defendants were convicted - more than four times more than in 2012 - and at least 33 police and five high-ranking police officials had been punished or were under civil and/or criminal processes.

The head of Thailand's ruling military council, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, vowed to crack down on trafficking, saying it "dents the image of Thailand in the international arena" and could have an impact on trade and investment.

“We will cover the loopholes of exploitation by influential groups and capitalists," he said in a weekly televised address. "We shouldn’t repeat the past flaws which created opportunities for influential groups and entrepreneurs to exploit, coerce and violate human rights.”

The State Department report said the Thai government had “demonstrated few efforts to address these trafficking crimes.

"Impunity for pervasive trafficking-related corruption continued to impede progress in combating trafficking," the report said.

It found that Malaysia had made "inadequate efforts to improve its flawed victim-protection regime" and had investigated fewer trafficking cases in 2013 than in 2012. The Malaysian downgrade had been largely expected.

The report said Venezuela was making insufficient efforts to combat sex trafficking and forced labour as it had failed to come up with a written plan to bring it into compliance with minimum standards for eliminating trafficking.

CdeBaca said the White House would make a decision on possible sanctions against Thailand within about 90 days.

Last month, Washington cancelled some security cooperation projects with Thailand to protest against the country's military coup on May 22.

In April, U.S. lawmakers called on the Obama administration to punish countries that do too little to fight trafficking, including Thailand and Malaysia, and said Myanmar - another Asian country Washington has been seeking to boost ties with in the face of an increasingly assertive China - should not receive a waiver to avoid sanctions over its record.

Friday's State Department report said that while Myanmar did not fully comply with minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, "it is making significant efforts to do so."

(Additional reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall in Bangkok; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)