NEW YORK U.S. holiday travel over the Labor Day period should drop 2.4 percent from year-earlier levels due to ongoing concerns about the economy and rising air travel costs, travel group AAA forecast on Wednesday.

Travel by automobile over the holiday period, defined as Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5, is expected to rise slightly. Road travel was seen increasing by 0.5 percent as prices at the pump decline because of lower crude costs.

"AAA is projecting a decrease in the number of Labor Day travellers as some Americans react to recent economic uncertainty and increasing air fares," said Glen MacDonell, director of AAA Travel Services.

"While automobile travel is expected to increase slightly, if recent declines in gasoline prices continue through Labor Day, we could see an increase in last-minute holiday weekend travel."

U.S. gasoline demand has been hard hit by high prices and the weak economy this summer, when road travel typically peaks. Demand has dropped 3.8 percent over the past four weeks compared with year-ago levels, according to a MasterCard report. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Dale Hudson)