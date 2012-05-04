HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it has initiated a public offering of its common stock in AIG, the insurer the government bailed out in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
AIG has said it intends to buy up to $2 billion (1.24 billion pounds) of the stock sold in the offering, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The size and price of the offering are to be determined, the Treasury said in a statement.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.