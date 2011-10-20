WASHINGTON Europe's financial crisis poses serious risks to the global economic recovery and stability in Europe is critical for the United States, even though American banks face only moderate potential losses, the U.S. Treasury Department's top international diplomat said on Thursday.

Lael Brainard, Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, warned about the fragility of the U.S. recovery in testimony to Congress, as she underscored Europe's impact on the U.S. economy

"We have substantial trade and investment ties to Europe, and European financial stability matters greatly for consumer and investment confidence," Brainard told the Senate Banking Committee. "That is why we have been working closely with our partners to support their efforts to resolve the crisis swiftly and resolutely."

The U.S. recovery, she said, "remains fragile and all too vulnerable to disruption beyond our shores." The contentious debate over the summer on raising the U.S. debt limit hurt consumer and business optimism, she said, adding that optimism has been shaken further as the European crisis has intensified.

Brainard also pointed to China in discussing what is needed for the global economy to get on sounder footing.

"With demand in the advanced economies likely to remain weak, it is essential for emerging economic powers, such as China, to play a bigger role in bolstering and sustaining global growth," she said.

Countries with big current account surpluses should encourage more domestic consumption, she added, in a further clear reference to China.

She also addressed the value of China's currency, which has been a topic of heated debate in the United States. Many U.S. lawmakers say that China has kept its currency artificially low, giving it an unfair trade advantage.

Brainard said Treasury has "worked aggressively to pressure China" into letting its yuan currency appreciate more rapidly, which would likely encourage more consumption by Chinese consumers.

"We have seen some progress on this front, with appreciation of over 10 percent in real terms bilaterally since June 2010 and 38 percent since 2005, but more is needed," she said.

Brainard urged Congress to back U.S. support for international lenders like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"Our leadership at the international financial institutions could be at risk if Congress does not act to support our commitments to these institutions," she said. "Other nations, particularly China, are eager to take up our shares in these institutions if we do not meet our commitments."

(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)